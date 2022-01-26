TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip before Fed policy decision

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across the curve were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, moving within narrow ranges, as investors consolidated positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision that will likely signal an interest rate increase in March.

The Fed is also expected to provide some guidance on when it intends to reduce its roughly $9 trillion balance sheet that significantly expanded through asset purchases during the pandemic.

The Fed will issue its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday at the close of its two-day meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell holding a press briefing soon afterward.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: have fully priced in a quarter-point tightening for the Fed's March meeting, and about three more for 2022.

Investors overall have pared back their ultra-hawkish expectations for Wednesday's Fed statement and comments given the recent sell-off and volatility in U.S. equities.

Josh Rohauer, portfolio manager at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina, does not believe that the Fed will hike four times this year, citing signs that inflation may be easing.

"I would guess this year they're probably going to do three hikes. Forecasting inflation is a fool's errand at this point," Rohauer said.

"But this morning, we saw U.S. inventories and they're pretty high. Information like that, where we can see downward pressure on inflation, could push that fourth rate hike to next year," Rohauer added.

Data showed on Wednesday an increase in the pace of inventory accumulation at retailers and wholesalers, suggesting that supply chain disruptions, one factor in the inflation surge, may be moderating.

Retail inventories rose 4.4% in December after increasing 2.0% in November. Inventories at wholesalers, on the other hand, increased 2.1% last month after advancing 1.7% in November.

Some market participants also believe the Fed in its statement and Powell at the briefing will be more careful in their language, perhaps walking back some of the hawkishness displayed at the end of the December meeting and the minutes of that gathering.

"We expect officials will be cautious in the wording, not suggesting an aggressive hike at first," Action Economics said in its latest blog on Wednesday.

"We suspect the statement and Powell's pressure will further reduce concerns given uncertainties over Omicron (coronavirus variant) and supply chain disruptions," it added.

In mid-morning trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was slightly lower at 1.7815 US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields were also modestly down at 2.1206% US30YT=RR.

On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were little changed at 1.0234% US2YT=RR, while 5-year yields were also flat at 1.5634% US5YT=RR. Both maturities reflect the market's interest rate expectations.

January 26 Wednesday 10:21AM New York / 1521 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.185

0.1877

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.3775

0.3835

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-185/256

1.0154

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-154/256

1.2622

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-180/256

1.5618

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-194/256

1.7198

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-100/256

1.7779

-0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-12/256

2.1845

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-152/256

2.1206

-0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.