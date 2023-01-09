TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as market anticipates Fed pivot

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Monday on investor speculation the Federal Reserve will soon halt raising interest rates after data last week pointed to a slowing U.S. economy that will also dampen the pace of inflation.

Data on Friday showed U.S. services activity contracted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, which gave both bonds and equities the green light to rally after labor market data showed wage growth rose less than expected.

"It's a tug of war between the markets not believing the Fed can tighten policy and stay there for an extended period of time versus expectations of weakening inflation and weaker economic data allowing the Fed to ease at some point later this year," said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management in New York.

But markets may have moved too quickly and too far, as the 10-year Treasury's yield is below 3.6% and the Fed indicates the terminal rate will be above 5%, Skiba said.

"You could argue that quite a lot of good news on that front has been priced in," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 0.9 basis points to 3.562%, and the two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which often reflects interest rate expectations, fell 2.9 basis points at 4.231%. Yields trade inversely to their price.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on three-month bills and the benchmark 10-year note US3MUS10Y=TWEB inverted further to a record -136.10 and was last at -106.8 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.7 basis points to 3.699%.

The Treasury will sell $90 billion of debt this week, starting with $40 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday. On Wednesday $32 billion of 10-year notes will be sold, and on Thursday $18 billion of 30-year bonds.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.261%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.244%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.489%.

Jan. 9 Monday 9:49 a.m. New York / 1549 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.515

4.6276

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6575

4.8329

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-9/256

4.2306

-0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-22/256

3.9678

-0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-214/256

3.6893

-0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-124/256

3.6319

-0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-156/256

3.5653

-0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-204/256

3.8692

0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-80/256

3.7041

0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -6.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.50 -1.25 GRAPHIC-U.S. inflation interactivehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Rt5vGU (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.