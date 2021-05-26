TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as investors await 5-year note auction.

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday in generally quiet trading, with investors looking to a 5-year note auction later in the session to gauge demand for U.S. debt following Tuesday's strong 2-year note sale.

U.S. 10-year, 20-year and 30-year yields continued their grind lower with the yield curve flattening for a fifth straight session, which analysts said suggested ebbing inflation fears. The Federal Reserve reiterated its view, through officials that spoke this week, that current inflation pressures are temporary.

The U.S. Treasury is also set to auction $61 billion in 5-year notes later on Wednesday and $62 billion in 7-year debt on Thursday.

"We generally expect both auctions to go fairly well so it shouldn't push yields too much higher over the next couple of days as things thin out going into the holiday weekend," said Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

The U.S. bond market is closed on Monday for the Memorial day holiday.

"You'll probably see more pressure on long-end yields as long as these auctions go fairly well," Griffiths added.

In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.553% US10YT=RR from 1.564% late on Tuesday.

"Our core view is that long-term yields will continue to rise given a global reopening story and heavy Treasury supply which isn't changing anytime soon," Wells Fargo's Griffiths said. "We have inflation heating up which points to a gradual move higher in rates."

That said, the Wells Fargo analyst said his team has lowered its mid-year yield target in the 10-year to 1.85% from its original estimate of 2%.

U.S. 30-year yields, meanwhile, were down at 2.239% US30YT=RR from Tuesday's 2.26%.

Ahead of the auction, the U.S. 5-year yield was little changed ay 0.771% US5YT=RR.

The yield curve as measured by the spread between 2-year and 10-year yields narrowed further to 140.80 basis points on Wednesday US2US10=TWEB.

In the overnight repo market, the rate was steady at 0.02% USONRP=, after falling to -0.01% earlier this week amid a glut of cash in the financial system.

May 26 Wednesday 10:26AM New York / 1426 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0325

0.033

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.1427

-0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.295

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-232/256

0.7694

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-60/256

1.2146

-0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-168/256

1.5536

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-156/256

2.1503

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-244/256

2.2392

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.00 0.00

