TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest.

Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting in early November indicated a slower pace of hiking rates is likely soon, a message the Treasury market has embraced.

However, the zero-COVID policy in China, a potential U.S. railroad strike, rising labor costs and union unrest point to a less than rosy economic backdrop, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader with InspereX in New York.

"If you rub that together, that's not a great landscape for consumption going forward," Petrosinelli said.

While an end to the Fed's aggressive rate hiking is potenially positive for markets, more consideration needs to be given to the deteriorating economic outlook along with the possibility that inflation fears resurface, said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which often moves in step with interest rate expectations, slid 2.6 basis points at 4.453%, while the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 1.5 basis points to 3.687%.

The inversion of the yield curve measuring the gap between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR deepened further at -76.8 basis points. The inversion, when yields on short-dated debt are higher than longer-dated debt, indicates a looming recession.

The recent rally in bond prices, which move inversely to their yield, has put yields on the benchmark 10-year note on track in November to post the biggest monthly decline since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Bigger monthly declines were posted in January and February of that year, too.

A soft inflation reading taken from data for consumer prices on Nov. 10 and the Fed's minutes last week has been the driving force in the market, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

"The peak in inflation is here, interest rates are going to be reversed by the Fed, it's just a matter of time before they go from raising rates to cutting rates," Ricchiuto said sarcastically.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell "has to reset expectation, the market has jumped much further than it should have," he said. "Just because we're slowing down the pace doesn't mean we're anywhere done."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.5 basis points to 3.737%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.309%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

There are no scheduled Treasury auctions this week of government debt with maturities higher than half a year.

Nov. 28 Monday 10:46 AM New York / 1546 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.175

4.2756

-0.029

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5225

4.6896

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-23/256

4.4526

-0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-200/256

4.216

-0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-6/256

3.8698

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-132/256

3.7904

-0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-160/256

3.6867

-0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-152/256

3.9566

-0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-184/256

3.7368

-0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.50 ****** U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 ****** U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.50 0.50

