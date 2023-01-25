TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as growth concerns weigh on markets ahead of Fed

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched down on Wednesday, reflecting concerns about an economic slowdown ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting meeting next week.

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight rate by 4.25 percentage points last year to fight decades-high inflation, but the rapid tightening of monetary policy - the fastest since the 1980s - has led investors to weigh inflation concerns against recessionary fears, with markets fluctuating between the two.

After a series of supersized rate hikes last year, the U.S. central bank is now largely expected to raise rates by a smaller 25 basis points next week after signs that inflation is cooling off. The prospect of a slower tightening pace has recently reinforced some expectations of a so-called soft landing - a scenario in which inflation eases against a backdrop of weakening but resilient economic growth.

But fears of an upcoming economic contraction were affecting markets on Wednesday, with a bleak revenue guidance from Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oon Tuesday weighing on sentiment for growth stocks, and with investors focused on corporate earnings reports to assess the impact of the Fed's hikes and gauge whether recent enthusiasm for such stocks will be sustained.

"Tech earnings ... clearly painted a picture of a macro slowdown. The January rally might be over if the rest of the big-tech earnings and multi-nationals paints the same downbeat picture," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Meanwhile, overseas inflation data and central banks' decisions sent mixed messages.

In Australia, inflation rose to a 33-year peak of 7.8% last quarter, signaling global central banks might need to keep hiking interest rates for longer, dampening a recent wave of optimism that aggressive monetary tightening was almost done.

The Bank of Canada, on the other hand, signaled it would likely halt further hikes after lifting its key interest rate to 4.5% on Wednesday.

"It's kind of a tug-of-war between central banks, which may not eventually be easing the way the markets are pricing, and the weaker growth data," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields US10YT=RR declined marginally, about one basis point, to 3.458% on Wednesday, and two-year note yields US2YT=RR - slid to 4.137%.

A widely tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between those two maturities US2US10=TWEB remained inverted at -68.1 basis points. The inversion of this curve has predicted eight of the last nine recessions, analysts have said.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday auctioned $43 billion in five-year notes at a high-yield of 3.530%, 2.6 basis points below the expected rate at the bid deadline, a sign of hefty investor demand for the paper. The bid-to-cover ratio was strong at 2.64 times, above last year's average of about 2.4 times.

January 25 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5575

4.6747

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6475

4.8254

-0.032

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-250/256

4.1373

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

3.8409

-0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-106/256

3.5592

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-64/256

3.506

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-128/256

3.4581

-0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-168/256

3.7367

-0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-220/256

3.6216

0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.25 4.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.25 1.50

