TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as GDP data shows weaker economy

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Yields fell as Treasuries rallied on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, suggesting to investors that the Federal Reserve may not need to be so aggressive in trying to cool runaway inflation.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes retreated, US10YT=RR sliding 5.1 basis points to 2.681%, after trading higher at 2.783% just before the Commerce Department released the GDP report.

Investors are realizing that growth prospects are not going to be that great and buying bond yields at this level is not unreasonable, said George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG Securities in New York.

"The bond market is saying, ‘Look, it's a near-and-present-danger inflation, but it's not a lasting danger because the Fed is on the watch and the economy is decelerating,'" he said. "That's also going to help corral inflation."

The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=RR, a closely watched recession signal when the short end is higher than the long end, narrowed to -21.1 basis points but remained firmly inverted.

The spread had pulled back on Wednesday after the Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for the second month in a row to slow the fastest U.S. inflation since the early 1980s.

The two-year note's US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations, fell 8.3 basis points at 2.889%. The two-year had traded above 3% in mid-June.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a lower benchmark rate of 3.25% in December, down from 3.4% before the Fed's decision on Wednesday. The market has also factored in just 92 basis points of cumulative tightening by the year's end, from 108 basis points before the Fed's decision. FEDWATCH

The weakening economy suggests the Fed can be more moderate in its mission to combat inflation, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday also indicated the U.S. central bank would be more data dependent and an ally to the market, Mullarkey said.

"When you see how the market reacted today, the short end in terms of rates dropping, it's basically saying, 'Yeah, they're probably going to moderate the rules from here on out' because maybe the economy is weakening a lot quicker than we thought," he said.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP, marking a second straight quarter of decline. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.

The Treasury's auction of $38 billion in seven-year notes was sold at a high yield of 2.730%. The median yield was 2.65%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 0.8 basis points to 3.010%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.678%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was at 2.444%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.464%.

July 28 Thursday 2:16 PM New York / 1816 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.3425

2.389

-0.062

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.775

2.8534

-0.071

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-55/256

2.8885

-0.083

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-122/256

2.8309

-0.077

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-42/256

2.7147

-0.080

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-80/256

2.7214

-0.068

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-168/256

2.6814

-0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-76/256

3.2294

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-92/256

3.0097

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.50 -0.75

