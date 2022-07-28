TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as GDP data shows weaker economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Thursday, pushing yields lower, after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, suggesting the Federal Reserve may not need to be so aggressive in trying to cool runaway inflation.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes retreated US10YT=RR to fall 7.4 basis points to 2.658%, after trading higher at 2.783% just before the Commerce Department released the GDP report.

The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=RR, a closely watched recession signal when the short end is higher than the long, narrowed to -20.8 basis points.

The spread pulled back sharply on Wednesday after the Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for the second month in a row to tackle the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.

The two-year note's US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 10.8 basis points at 2.864%.

The weakening economy suggests the Fed can be more moderate in its mission to combat inflation, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday also indicated the U.S. central bank would be more data dependent and an ally to the market, Mullarkey said.

"When you see how the market reacted today, the short end in terms of rates dropping, it's basically saying 'yeah, they're probably going to moderate the rules from here on out' because maybe the economy is weakening a lot quicker than we thought," he said.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR slid 2.4 basis points to 2.978%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.675%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was at 2.454%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.480%.

The Treasury will release results of its sale of $38 billion in seven-year notes shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

July 28 Thursday 10:08 AM New York / 1408 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.3425

2.389

-0.062

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.8

2.8794

-0.045

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-67/256

2.8642

-0.108

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-144/256

2.8005

-0.108

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-84/256

2.6794

-0.116

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-128/256

2.6921

-0.097

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-220/256

2.6579

-0.074

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-184/256

3.2005

-0.039

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-248/256

2.9782

-0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 -1.25

