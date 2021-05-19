TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as crypto sell-off sparks caution

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasury debt and breakevens, an inflation bellwether, fell on Wednesday as investors took a cautious stance after the biggest single-day plunge since March 2020 in digital currencies bitcoin BTC=BTSP and ethereum ETH=BTSP.

The losses in the market capitalization for the digital currency sector approached $1 trillion after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 2.0 basis points to 1.6216% and the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.675%.

"It's a bit of a risk-off trade, you have stocks down as well. Breakevens tend to move with equities," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities.

Stocks on Wall Street fell about 1%.

"The decline in risk is a little bit correlated. You do have all these risky assets basically falling, and breakevens falling in symphony," Goldberg said.

Investors were awaiting results from the auction of $27 billion in 20-year Treasuries at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) and an hour later the minutes from the meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers in April.

The minutes are unlikely to provide guidance on the Fed's bond-buying program and when they might begin to taper their purchase of U.S. government securities, Goldberg said.

"Odds are they're probably going to be fairly upbeat, cautiously optimistic," he said.

The meeting came before a U.S. unemployment report for April and a strong reading of the consumer price index last week that spiked concerns inflation was quickening faster than the Fed has acknowledged and job hiring is weak.

Breakevens fell from a close of 2.730% on Tuesday, near the highest close in just over a decade. At the end of 2020, the rate was just shy of 2%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.5 basis points to 2.339%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.515%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 19 Wednesday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.025

0.0254

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1471

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

0.3184

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-190/256

0.8033

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

1.2688

-0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-8/256

1.6216

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-24/256

2.247

-0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-204/256

2.3379

-0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.25 0.75

