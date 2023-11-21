TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as bonds anticipate slowing US economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as the market awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting three weeks ago amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown that some fear could lead to a recession.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 3 basis points to 4.881%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR fell 1.6 basis points at 4.406%.

Economic data early on Tuesday was mixed. The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index slid to –0.49 in October from –0.02 the month before as all four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index decreased.

But the Philadelphia Fed's Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey indicated overall improvement in business activity, with sales and revenues returning to positive territory for the first time since July.

"People are wondering are we about to slip into recession? On Nov. 1, nobody thought that was to be the case," said Stan Shipley, managing director of macro research at Evercore ISI in New York. "Now there's somewhere around a 35% to 40% probability of a recession that is priced into the market. We think you are going to slip into recession the first half of next year."

The Fed releases minutes of its Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) that are expected to show the U.S. central bank's "careful" approach to policy. The word is employed when policymakers seem unlikely to raise the target interest rate further yet do not want to say so with inflation still well above the Fed's 2% target.

Futures shows a 29% probability that the Fed cuts its target rate, now at a range of 5.25%-5.5%, at the end of its March 20, 2024 meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The rate-cut outlook increases to 47% in May.

Yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -47.7 basis points as the shorter-dated note yields more than the longer one. The inversion, which started in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

Treasuries have rallied on data showing moderating inflation that has eased concerns following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's warning in late October that the strong U.S. economy might warrant tighter financial conditions to curb rising prices.

Markets are in a wait-and-see mode in the U.S. holiday-shortened week, with Thanksgiving on Thursday. The next key economic data will be the unemployment report on Dec. 8.

The Treasury will sell $15 billion of 10-year TIPS at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), and $75 billion of 41-day bills at 11:30 a.m.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 1.2 basis points to 4.563%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.284%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.591%.

Nov. 21 Tuesday 8:43 a.m. New York / 1443 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.27

5.4161

0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.22

5.45

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-55/256

4.8808

-0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

4.602

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-6/256

4.414

-0.027

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-152/256

4.4362

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-192/256

4.4062

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-16/256

4.745

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-8/256

4.5634

-0.012

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham)

