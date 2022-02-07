TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as auctions, inflation data in focus

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower on Monday, pausing after a jump on Friday on the back of a stronger-than-expected January payrolls report and ahead of this week's inflation data.

The yield closed at its highest since Dec. 31, 2019 on Friday after the jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 467,000 jobs, well above expectations for 150,000 new jobs.

Yields have been on an upward trajectory as the U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled it will begin to hike interest rates this year and wind down asset purchases aimed at combating rising inflation. Market participants are pricing in over a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike and nearly 30% chance of a 50 basis point hike at the central bank's March meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

"I frankly don't think the Fed can have that much of an influence on short to intermediate term inflation. ... The supply chain stuff works itself out simply because if a price is high someone will try to supply it," said Rich Familetti, chief investment officer of U.S. Total Return Fixed Income at SLC Management in New York.

"I don't know the Fed can really have a policy error. They have been so loose for so long, but the faster they do it the more of a reaction we will have in longer-term rates and not in the direction they expect."

Last week the yield on the 10-year rose nearly 14 basis points, its biggest weekly rise in a month.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1.4 basis points at 1.918% after reaching on Monday a fresh high of 1.936%, its highest since Jan. 2, 2020.

Treasury auctions of $51 billion in 6-month bills US6MT=RR and $60 billion in 3-month bills US3MT=RR on Monday were solid, according to analysts, with demand for the 6-month debt at 3.13 times the notes on sale and three times for the 3-month debt.

More supply will enter the market this week with an auction of $50 billion in 3-year notes US3YT=RR on Tuesday, with $37 billion in 10-year notes US10YT=RR scheduled for Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds 30YT=RR on Thursday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.2 basis points at 2.221%.

Last week the European Central Bank opened the door to an interest rake hike this year while the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 62.0 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.6 basis points at 1.296%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.706%, after closing at 2.734% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.41%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.334%.

