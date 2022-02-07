TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as auctions, inflation data eyed

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower on Monday, pausing after a jump on Friday due to a stronger than expected payrolls report for January and ahead of data later in the week on inflation pressures.

The yield on the 10-year closed at its highest level since December 31, 2019 on Friday in the wake of the jobs report that showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 467,000 jobs last month, well above expectations calling for 150,000 jobs to be added.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1.1 basis points to 1.921% after reaching a high of 1.936% on Friday, it's highest since January 2, 2020.

"The focus is on this global central bank policy at this point, last week we got so much information, central bank-wise with labor market data and also on the Treasury front with its auction data," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"At this point the trend for yields is higher and you would probably need some kind of significant event to knock that off course in the short-term, the market has already made up its mind on the economic picture."

The Treasury is expected to bring a flood of supply to the market this week, with $51 billion in 6-month bills US6MT=RR and $60 billion in 3-month bills US3MT=RR on Monday. Tuesday will bring an auction of $50 billion in 3-year notes US3YT=RR, with $37 billion in 10-year notes US10YT=RR scheduled for Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds 30YT=RR on Thursday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.3 basis points to 2.230%.

Yields have been on an upward trajectory as the U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled it will begin to hike interest rates this year and wind down its asset purchases in an effort to combat rising inflation. Market participants are pricing in over a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike and nearly 30% chance of a 50 basis point hike at the central bank's March meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Last week the European Central Bank opened the door to an interest rake hike this year while the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 62.1 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.4 basis points at 1.298%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.675%, after closing at 2.734% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.381%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.349%.

