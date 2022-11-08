TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip ahead of CPI, results of midterm elections

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Stefano Rebaudo

NEW YORK/MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Tuesday, moving within narrow ranges, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could show some deceleration for October and ahead of midterm elections that may shift the current government dynamic.

Data on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is due for release on Thursday, with economists forecasting a decline in both the monthly and yearly core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5% respectively.

"There are people out there, ourselves included, that are saying that we are getting near to some good news on inflation," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "Inflation expectations have actually come down."

Fed funds futures have priced in a 67% chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike in December, and a 33% probability of a 75-bps increase. FEDWATCH

Investors are also focused on Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections.

Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in the midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

That potential result would lead to a split government with Democrat President Joe Biden in the White House, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to bond markets, analysts said.

"The general feeling here is that Republicans are going to have a good night," said Evercore's Shipley.

"That's good for bonds because you're going to get a stalemate in Congress and you're not going to big initiatives for social programs. That means lower yields."

Investors expect a Republican majority to curtail Biden's ability to pursue expansive fiscal policy plans.

A Republican majority, even just in one chamber, "suggests that once inflation is under control, the onus is going to be on the Federal Reserve to offer stimulus to the economy", ING analysts said.

"This is our base case for aggressive interest rate cuts from the second half of 2023 onwards," they added.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 5.7 bps at 4.157%.

An unexpected victory for the Democrats in the House would keep the door open to ambitious left-wing policies that could further fuel inflation, with a positive effect on interest rates, Philip Marey, U.S. strategist at Rabobank, said.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR were down 3.7 bps at 4.276%.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -52.8 bps.

An inversion of this part of the yield curve typically precedes a recession.

Later on Tuesday, the Treasury will auction $40 billion in U.S. three-year notes.

November 8 Tuesday 10:13AM New York / 1513 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.095

4.1958

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.475

4.6422

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-115/256

4.6695

-0.056

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-16/256

4.5944

-0.055

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-24/256

4.3292

-0.064

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-136/256

4.2453

-0.065

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-212/256

4.1528

-0.061

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-84/256

4.5035

-0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

78-164/256

4.2749

-0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.50 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.