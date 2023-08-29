TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after weak U.S. job openings data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday after data on U.S. job openings in July fell more than expected and provided hope the Federal Reserve may pause future interest rate hikes that the market has been pricing in due to the economy's strong performance.

U.S. job openings fell to the lowest level since March 2021 as the labor market gradually slows, but conditions still remain tight and could ensure that the Fed keeps rates higher for longer for some time.

Job openings dropped 338,000 to 8.827 million on the last day of July, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 9.465 million job openings.

Data for June was revised lower to show 9.165 million job openings instead of the previously reported 9.582 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 9.465 million job openings in July.

The JOLTS report "is just another piece of data that shows the lag impact of monetary policy tightening is starting to show up in the labor market data," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist on the U.S. rates team at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"It's definitely taking the edge off the odds of a September and November hike."

The yield on two-year Treasuries US2YT=RR, which reflect interest rate expectations, fell 10.3 basis points to 4.907% after touched a seven-week high of 5.106% on Monday.

The two-year's yield had dipped below the key threshold of 5.0% in early trade in London for the first time since Aug. 18, but then rose in anticipation of a strong labor market report.

The market has settled into a new higher-yield range after the sell-off in Treasuries earlier in August, Jeffery said.

"It's still probably too soon to have a very high conviction opinion. What we learned from Powell on Friday was that data dependence is still the primary theme," he said, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week.

Futures traders now bet that the Fed's overnight lending rate will stay above 5% through June 2024. Before the JOLTS data, future priced in 5.501% in November. FEDWATCH

Expectations of a rate hike in September fell to 15.5% from 21.5% before the morning's data, and the probability of a November hike fell to just over 50%, down from more than 60% before the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows.

The JOLTS report was much weaker than expected, though some of that was due to the downward revision in the previous month's data, said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed-income tem at RBC Global Asset Management.

"This data together with weaker Conference Board data for consumer sentiment is giving the dovish camp a boost insofar as this validates some softening ahead," he said.

"JOLTS is still very high by historical standards, so we really need to see lower payroll prints ahead to give the Fed genuine comfort."

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 6.5 basis points to 4.147%, while the yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 3.5 basis points to 4.254%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -76.2 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.295%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Aug. 29 Tuesday 10:55 a.m. New York / 1455 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.33

5.4787

-0.024

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.325

5.5635

-0.030

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-45/256

4.9066

-0.103

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-102/256

4.5941

-0.112

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-88/256

4.2979

-0.093

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-128/256

4.2521

-0.081

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-204/256

4.1471

-0.065

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-20/256

4.445

-0.046

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-212/256

4.2538

-0.035

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.