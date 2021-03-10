TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after tame inflation data, 10-year note auction looms

* Focus on $38 billion U.S. 10-year note sale * U.S. core inflation lower than expected * U.S. 10-year note avg borrowing cost in repo market at -2.69% (Adds details, analyst comment, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday after data showed tepid core inflation for February, coming lower than expected and disappointing market participants which had propelled benchmark rates higher the last few weeks on a more upbeat outlook on consumer prices. However, the fall in yields could be tempered by some selling ahead of the $38 billion sale of reopened U.S. Treasury 10-year notes later on Wednesday, analysts said. Investors tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. core inflation was 0.1%, lower than market forecasts for a 0.2% rise, although the headline number grew 0.4%, in line with expectations. [nL1N2L71QQ] "The softer core outcome is likely to be what the market focuses on and it should help to ease some of the bond market anxieties about inflation, but we suspect it will only be a temporary respite," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. The yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-year Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) declined after the data and was last up on the day at -0.703% <US10YTIP=RR>, while the break-even inflation rate on 10-year TIPS, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, was at 2.25% on Wednesday, up from 2.22% on Tuesday. With the inflation data out of the way, bond investors focused on the 10-year note auction and were a little cautious ahead of the sale. "In general, we have a cautious setup ahead of the auction because the market has been volatile and we can get imbalanced very easily," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "You could get a late concession. It doesn't feel like the repo specialness has subsided a little bit. But I think the short base in the 10s should help the auction a little bit," he added. "Repo specialness" refers to extraordinary demand for the 10-year note to either enter short positions or cover them, amid expectations of further yield rises on the benchmark security. The average cost to borrow the 10-year was at -2.69% on Wednesday, versus -0.20% on Tuesday, dealers said. Negative rates happen when there is high demand for a security that prompts lenders or repo buyers to offer cheap cash. [nL1N2L623Y] In midmorning trading, the U.S. 10-year yield <US10YT=RR> was little changed at 1.547%, from 1.544% on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields rose to 2.26% <US30YT=RR> from Tuesday's 2.259%. March 10 Wednesday 10:44AM New York / 1544 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.0425 0.0431 0.002 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.055 0.0558 -0.005 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-235/256 0.1667 0.000 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 99-184/256 0.3443 -0.006 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 98-124/256 0.8117 -0.009 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-88/256 1.2235 -0.010 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 96-40/256 1.5438 0.000 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 95-88/256 2.1638 0.007 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 91-168/256 2.2601 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

