TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after tame inflation data, 10-year note auction looms

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

    * Focus on $38 billion U.S. 10-year note sale
    * U.S. core inflation lower than expected
    * U.S. 10-year note avg borrowing cost in repo market at
-2.69%

 (Adds details, analyst comment, table, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on
Wednesday after data showed tepid core inflation for February,
coming lower than expected and disappointing market participants
which had propelled benchmark rates higher the last few weeks on
a more upbeat outlook on consumer prices.
    However, the fall in yields could be tempered by some
selling ahead of the $38 billion sale of reopened U.S. Treasury
10-year notes later on Wednesday, analysts said. Investors tend
to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push yields higher so
they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply
concession.    
    Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. core inflation was 0.1%,
lower than market forecasts for a 0.2% rise, although the
headline number grew 0.4%, in line with expectations.
[nL1N2L71QQ]
    "The softer core outcome is likely to be what the market
focuses on and it should help to ease some of the bond market
anxieties about inflation, but we suspect it will only be a
temporary respite," said James Knightley, chief international
economist at ING.
    The yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-year Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) declined after the data and was last up on the
day at -0.703% <US10YTIP=RR>, while the break-even inflation
rate on 10-year TIPS, a gauge of expected annual inflation over
the next 10 years, was at 2.25% on Wednesday, up from 2.22% on
Tuesday. 
    With the inflation data out of the way, bond investors
focused on the 10-year note auction and were a little cautious
ahead of the sale.
    "In general, we have a cautious setup ahead of the auction
because the market has been volatile and we can get imbalanced
very easily," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
    "You could get a late concession. It doesn't feel like the
repo specialness has subsided a little bit. But I think the
short base in the 10s should help the auction a little bit," he
added.
    "Repo specialness" refers to extraordinary demand for the
10-year note to either enter short positions or cover them, amid
expectations of further yield rises on the benchmark security.
    The average cost to borrow the 10-year was at -2.69% on
Wednesday, versus -0.20% on Tuesday, dealers said.
    Negative rates happen when there is high demand for a
security that prompts lenders or repo buyers to offer cheap
cash. [nL1N2L623Y]
    In midmorning trading, the U.S. 10-year yield <US10YT=RR>
was little changed at 1.547%, from 1.544% on Tuesday.
    U.S. 30-year yields rose to 2.26% <US30YT=RR> from Tuesday's
2.259%.
    
      March 10 Wednesday 10:44AM New York / 1544 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.0425       0.0431    0.002
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.055        0.0558    -0.005
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-235/256   0.1667    0.000
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-184/256   0.3443    -0.006
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     98-124/256   0.8117    -0.009
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    99-88/256    1.2235    -0.010
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     96-40/256    1.5438    0.000
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      95-88/256    2.1638    0.007
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     91-168/256   2.2601    0.001
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
 ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters
Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

