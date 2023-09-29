TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after key PCE inflation data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Friday after a core reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index pointed to a further deceleration in inflation, increasing the outlook that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

"There's good news here," said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie’s global FX and interest rates strategist in New York. "There's been a clear normalization of inflation, even at the core level, in the last few months in the U.S.

"It speaks to the idea that the Fed has probably over tightened, that it's done more than it needs to," Wizman said, referring to the Federal Reserve. "This low PCE print may cement the idea that they don't need another rate hike."

The three-month average of core PCE taken from August, July and June is about 0.18%, which annualized is around 2.5%, he said.

Futures pricing of the Fed's overnight lending rate edged slightly lower, with expectations of a rate hike in November receding to 13.3% from 14.2% some 30 minutes before the data's release, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Futures show the Fed's target rate barely budged from expectations it will stay above the 5% threshold through July 2024. FEDWATCH

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated ones, remained inverted at -50.5 basis points.

Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Nick Zieminski

