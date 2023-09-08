TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after Fed comments, but still up on week

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Friday, after comments from a bevy of Federal Reserve officials pointed towards a pause in the central bank's rate hike cycle, but yields were still poised for a weekly gain.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams acknowledged inflation was falling and that the economy was more balanced, which suggested the central bank does not see an urgent need to raise rates again at its September 20 policy announcement.

In addition, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee reiterated his stance that getting the economy on a path where inflation falls but the economy sidesteps a recession is possible, but not a guarantee.

However, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan struck a more hawkish tone, saying that while it could be appropriate to skip a hike at the meeting later this month, more tightening will likely be needed to push inflation down to 2% in a timely manner.

"There is a higher degree of uncertainty about where things are going to go, but on balance I would say the fundamentals have been supportive of the idea of the Fed being at the end of the cycle, which one way or another supports the concept that you are going to be near a peak in rates," said Robert Tipp, Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Global Bonds at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.

"The market wants to jump on the cuts idea so they are continuing to keep their options open with the language and appearing vigilant helps them in all regards."

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YR=RR on Friday fell 4 basis points to 4.227%. The 10-year yield is up about 9 basis points for the week, which would be its largest gain in about a month.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RRfell 4 basis points to 4.315%.

Expectations for the Fed to keep rates steady at the next meeting stand at 95%, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool, up from 92% one day ago.

Yields had moved sharply higher earlier in the week as a large influx of corporate supply sapped demand and stronger than expected economic data raised concerns the Fed could have room to continue hiking rates.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 72.4 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 1 basis point to 4.949%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.322%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.