TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly lower after Fed raises rates by 50 bps as expected

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points (bps), and struck a hawkish tone in its statement, suggesting rates will remain higher next year though at a slower pace.

U.S. yields rose immediately after the Fed decision, while a closely monitored part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, deepened its inversion to -76.1 bps.

That part of the yield curve, which typically foreshadows recession, was at -66 bps right before the Fed statement.

The Fed projected at least an additional 75 bps of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. Its projection of the target federal funds rate rising to 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected heading into this week's two-day policy meeting.

"The Fed's more hawkish projections than what the market has been pricing for terminal rate next year are consistent with the views we have previously articulated that the Fed will have to continue to raise interest rates to 5% or higher and keep them there to anchor inflation expectations close to their target of 2%," said Maria Vassalou, co-chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"The market's optimism about a lower terminal rate and cuts in the second half of next year have been working against the Fed and are unrealistic in our view, unless we see a financial crisis or drain of liquidity in the markets that will necessitate for the Fed to step in and lower rates," she added.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was also particularly hawkish in his comments, noting that ongoing rate hikes are appropriate to get sufficiently restrictive. He added that the Fed has more work to do.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.2 basis point at 3.479%.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields US30YT=RR was flat at 3.540%.

On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which reflects step interest rate expectations, slipped 1.3 bps to 4.222

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR was last down at 2.30% and is a forward-looking inflation indicator. The level suggested investors expect inflation to average around 2.3% for the next five years. It dropped to as low as 2.283%, the lowest since late September.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate USBEI10Y=RR hit a low of 2.205%, a 2-1/2-month low. It was last at 2.209%.

December 14 Wednesday 3:08PM New York / 2008 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.235

4.3403

-0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5275

4.6979

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-126/256

4.2346

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-40/256

3.9442

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-16/256

3.6386

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-200/256

3.5833

-0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-72/256

3.4901

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-160/256

3.7401

0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-132/256

3.5363

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

