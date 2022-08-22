TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly higher as markets await Fed's Jackson Hole retreat

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were modestly higher on Monday in generally thin trading, as investors awaited a Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that is expected to reinforce the central bank's commitment to stamping out inflation.

The auction this week of $126 billion in shorter-dated coupons -- U.S. two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes -- has also added to the mild sell-off in Treasuries that pushed their yields slightly up on the day, analysts said.

The focus though is on the speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Jackson Hole symposium.

"Powell is going to be on the hawkish side, but we disagree with him," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"We think inflation is cooling here. At some point in time, it would be appropriate for him to recognize that, but it's not going to be at Jackson Hole. Right now, we're in a holding pattern ahead of Friday," he added.

Last week's Fed minutes suggested that the Fed was on course to raise interest rates indefinitely as the central bank, saw "little evidence" that U.S. inflation pressures were easing. The Fed did acknowledge more explicitly the risk that they might go too far and curb economic activity too much.

Fed funds futures on Monday have priced in a 54.5% chance of a 50 basis-point (bp) rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting next month, with the fed funds rate hitting roughly 3.6% by the end of the year FEDWATCH. A week before the release of the July Fed minutes, the rate futures market had factored in a more than an even chance of a 75-bps rate increase.

In mid-morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.3 basis points at 2.992%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.7 basis points at 3.232%.

A closely monitored part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -31.2 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically tracks interest rate moves, was up 3.6 basis points at 3.301%.

In other parts of the Treasury market, the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR was last at 2.8034%, down about 44 bps from 3.2456% hit in mid-June. The five-year breakeven rate suggested that investors expect inflation to average about 2.8% over the next five years.

The U.S. dollar 5-year forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations, was last at 2.560%.

August 22 Monday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.66

2.7142

0.028

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.0575

3.1473

0.031

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-112/256

3.3014

0.036

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-114/256

3.322

0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-74/256

3.1264

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-48/256

3.0782

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-236/256

2.9924

0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-196/256

3.4611

0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-148/256

3.2314

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.50 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

