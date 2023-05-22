TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly higher as debt ceiling talks, Fed in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were moderately higher on Monday, with the biggest rise seen at the very short end of the curve, as bond investors await the outcome of debt ceiling talks between President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy later in the day.

U.S. two-month Treasury bill yields were up 4.4 basis points (bps) at 5.28% US2MT=RR, while those on one-month bills rose 8.7 bps to 5.60% US1MT=RR.

U.S. yields were also lifted by modestly hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials on Monday.

The big focus remains on talks to lift the U.S. federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling before it runs out of money to pay its bills by June 1.

McCarthy said debt limit talks were "on the right path" ahead of a meeting with Biden. Biden and McCarthy will meet at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT), the White House said, after their negotiating representatives met for more than two hours on Monday.

"There's a lot of hope that the meeting with Biden and McCarthy goes well and a deal can be reached soon," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "We still expect a few more twists and turns. The market, though, is a little more optimistic about the speed at which something can get done."

Fed officials also spoke on Monday, again striking a hawkish tone, which has been the norm in the past few days.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said it was a "close call" whether he would vote to raise interest rates or pause the central bank's tightening cycle when it meets next month.

"Important to me is not signaling that we're done ... if we skip in June," Kashkari added.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, for his part, said the U.S. central bank may still need to raise its benchmark interest rate by another half-point this year.

"We're kind of priced for a pause right now and the market is still holding on to these rate cuts. I think the Fed has been pretty clear that June's not a lock (for a pause)," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities in New York.

"And if they pause in June, that doesn't mean they can't go in July. So they're still pushing that pretty hard."

Other Fed speakers on Monday were more non-committal. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he was comfortable waiting a bit more before any rate move. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly echoed similar sentiments, saying it's too soon to say whether the U.S. central bank will raise rates next month.

U.S. rate futures market has priced in a 27% chance of a 25-bps rate hike next month FEDWATCH.

In afternoon trading, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.9 bps at 3.72%.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR inched up 1.9 bps to 3.967%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was rose 3.7 bps to 4.326%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1325

5.2684

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.105

5.3237

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-41/256

4.3303

0.041

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-248/256

3.9954

0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-202/256

3.7707

0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-128/256

3.7473

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-36/256

3.7206

0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-248/256

4.0987

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-12/256

3.9662

0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.