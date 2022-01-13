TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide in choppy trade, but uptrend seen intact

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday drifted lower within narrow ranges, with investors consolidating positions that pushed 2- and 5-year rates to two-year highs earlier in the week, as they prepared for an interest rate hike in March and at least two more by the end of the year.

A solid auction of U.S. 30-year bonds on Thursday, following a lackluster 10-year note sale the previous session, has spurred bids in Treasuries, pushing yields lower.

Data showing a modest rise in U.S. producer prices (PPI) in December and an unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims had minimal impact on Treasuries. The Federal Reserve is still widely expected to tighten in two months, for the first time in more than four years.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest, and most senior, U.S. central banker to signal that the Fed is getting ready to start raising interest rates in March.

"After the heat we've seen in PPI in recent months, it is hard to get excited about the first month that surprised to the downside," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial at the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"We cannot trust any apparent moderation in inflation for the next four months. Data is still too noisy to be confident about a pause or less pressure on inventories and supply."

Data showed U.S. producer price inflation, meanwhile, slowed in December, with the index for final demand rising just 0.2% after surging 1.0% in November. This was the smallest PPI gain since November 2020. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.5% after increasing 0.8% in November.

U.S. initial claims for state unemployment benefits, on the other hand, increased unexpectedly by 23,000 to 230,000 for the week ended Jan. 8. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 applications for the latest week.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: on Thursday have implied at least three rate hikes by the end of the year, a scenario that has been priced in since last month.

Some Fed officials, though, such as St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a Federal Open Market Committee voter this year, pushed for four rate increases in 2022.

In early afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield slipped a basis point to 1.7164% US10YT=RR

Post-auction, U.S. 30-year yields were also down 1 basis point at 2.0578% US30YT=RR.

On the shorter-end of the curve, U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields, which reflect the market's interest rate outlook, were flat to slightly lower on the day at 0.9010% and 1.4860%, respectively.

U.S. yields turned lower after a 30-year bond auction that showed decent demand. The high yield though was 2.075% slightly higher than expectations at the bid deadline, which meant that investors wanted a little more premium to hold 30-year bonds.

But the other metrics were sound, with a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand of 2.35, higher from the December auction and a little higher than the average of the previous six auctions.

January 13 Thursday 2:25PM New York / 1925 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.28

0.2843

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-181/256

0.901

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

1.2023

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-224/256

1.486

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-40/256

1.6565

-0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-240/256

1.7147

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-28/256

2.1172

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-244/256

2.0571

-0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.50 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

