TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal U.S. data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates.

U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed, while two of the Richmond Fed's three components of its manufacturing index notably deteriorated in October.

A third report showed a sharp decline in the "present situation" component of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index USCONC=ECI.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell sharply to just above 4% after hitting 4.291% on Monday. The 14.5 basis point drop in the 10-year's yield was the largest in three weeks.

The two-year notes' yield, which reflect inflation expectations, slid to just under 4.40%, a decline from a 15-year high of 4.639% last week.

The data has fed into market speculation that the central bank is examining how to begin to slow its rate hikes, said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"The markets are certainly thinking that all of these data are going to cause the Fed to blink, not in November, but later," she said.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 95.7% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, with a 7% chance of a 100 bps hike, CME Group's FedWatch tool shows.

Certain consumer prices may be showing a top, but curbing inflation will take longer and be more painful than many believe, said David Petrosinelli, managing director and senior trader at InspereX.

"The economy is going to take more than just a soft landing," he said. "The Fed is going to continue to raise rates, even if they slow down, no matter what they telegraph."

The yield spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes 3MUS10YT=TWEB briefly inverted, falling to -2.10 at one point, Tradeweb data showed. The inversion, when the short-end's yield is higher than the longer-end, is one of the best barometers of a looming recession, Petrosinelli said.

The Treasury sold $42 billion of two-year notes at a high yield of 4.460% at auction.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 14.7 basis points to 4.085%, and the yield on the 30-year long bonds US30YT=RR slid 13.3 basis points to 4.229%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -39.2 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.3 basis points at 4.475%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.626%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.506%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.549%.

Oct. 25 Tuesday 3:49 PM New York / 1949 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.97

4.0664

-0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.355

4.5149

-0.032

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-150/256

4.4749

-0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

4.4538

-0.065

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-116/256

4.2486

-0.108

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-68/256

4.1654

-0.136

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-76/256

4.0854

-0.147

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-232/256

4.4531

-0.145

30-year bond US30YT=RR

79-72/256

4.2292

-0.133

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 2.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 1.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

