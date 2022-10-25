TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell as prices rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market hopes that the Federal Reserve will have to slow its aggressive tightening of monetary policy.

U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index, and two of the Richmond Fed's three components of imanufacturinging index notably deteriorated in October.

A third report showed consumer confidence declined sharply in September, according to the present situation index of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell sharply to just above 4% and yields on two-year notes, which reflect inflation expectations, also slid.

The data has fed into market speculation that the Fed is examining how to begin to slow its interest rate hikes, said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"The markets are certainly thinking that all of these data are going to cause the Fed to blink, not in November, but later," she said.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 13.8 basis points to 4.094%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 9.1 basis points to 4.271%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -34.5 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 5.9 basis points at 4.439%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.656%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.535%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.570%.

The Treasury will sell $42 billion of two-year notes at auction. Results will be announced just after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Oct. 25 Tuesday 10:58 AM New York / 1458 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.9775

4.0742

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3625

4.5228

-0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-167/256

4.4386

-0.059

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

4.4197

-0.099

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-138/256

4.229

-0.128

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-76/256

4.1601

-0.141

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-56/256

4.0958

-0.136

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-124/256

4.4887

-0.109

30-year bond US30YT=RR

78-176/256

4.2706

-0.091

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 1.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

