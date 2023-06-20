TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as markets price in end of Fed rate-hike cycle

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, moving within narrow ranges, as investors priced in market expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate hiking cycle as some sectors of the economy have shown signs of moderation.

After a blackout period leading up to the Fed's policy announcement last Wednesday, central bank officials are back in full force and are the big focus this week, led by Fed Chair's Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

U.S. Treasury yields briefly trimmed falls after data showed housing starts surged last month to their highest in more than a year. But yields have retreated after that brief respite.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, rose 21.7% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.631 million units last month from April's downwardly revised 1.34 million, data showed. May's rate was the highest since April 2022, which had been the highest since 2006, and suggested that the housing market could be turning around after a slump caused by the Fed's aggressive rate hikes.

In late morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 6 basis points (bps) at 3.709%.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR fell 5 bps to 3.806%.

On the short end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, slid 4.5 bps to 4.678%.

"The housing starts were strong and should push yields higher, but they're coming down instead," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"What the 10 year is saying is that -- the pace of rate hikes is slowing, the Fed has skipped (raising rates at) a meeting, and we have (jobless) claims that are a little elevated. So I think the 10-year yield is pricing in a Goldilocks outcome that we are near the end of the tightening cycle."

Powell's congressional testimony on the economy on Wednesday and Thursday will be the highlight this week. He will first appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

"We doubt he (Powell) will provide any more insight than what we heard last Wednesday (the press briefing after the rate decision," wrote Action Economics in its daily blog.

"Look for him to reiterate the gist of the press conference, that with 500 bps in tightening in the system, and still unknown effects from credit stresses, it made sense to pause and assess. A higher-for-longer stance could also be reiterated, pushing back against rate cut speculation into the turn of the year."

June 20 Tuesday 11:02AM New York / 1502 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0825

5.23

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1175

5.3363

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-55/256

4.6762

-0.047

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-158/256

4.2627

-0.062

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-162/256

3.9317

-0.061

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-142/256

3.8233

-0.061

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-60/256

3.7111

-0.058

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-88/256

3.9962

-0.053

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-192/256

3.8078

-0.048

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

