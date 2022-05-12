TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as inflation fears stalk markets

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday as the bond market assessed whether the Federal Reserve can keep the economy from lurching into recession as it slams the brakes on a rising pace of inflation despite showing signs of moderation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 4.3 basis points to 2.870% as the benchmark U.S. government bond pared losses after sinking to a morning low of 2.8173%.

Attempts at taking a sanguine view on inflation were roiled as equities slid in Europe and wavered on Wall Street as fears of a global slowdown spooked markets and drove copper prices below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October.

The Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April as the rising cost of energy products moderated. The PPI surged 1.6% in March.

The real yield, as seen by 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR, has recently turned positive, suggesting an improving economic outlook, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management.

"Yesterday those dropped down about 15 basis points and are still going down," Mullarkey said. "What the market was pricing in was maybe a little more profitability of a stagflation scenario, maybe a little more probability to some type of recession."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YTIP=RR was down 1.2 basis points to 0.189%. The yield has been positive since the beginning of May for the first time since markets cratered in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

But the market is looking for evidence of how the Fed achieves taming inflation, he said. "The Fed has actually done a pretty good job reflecting what they expect to happen and that's kind of priced into the forward curve right now," he said.

In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 11.0% after accelerating 11.5% in March. Economists forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% for the month and increasing 10.7% year-on-year.

Slower gains in monthly producer price follows a similar trend in consumer prices last month. The government reported on Wednesday that consumer prices logged their smallest rise in eight months in April. The annual increase in consumer prices also slowed for the first time since last August.

The Treasury will sell $22 billion of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the last of three auctions this week totaling $103 billion.

The yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RRfell 2.1 basis points to 3.021%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, a gauge of recession risk, was at 28.2 basis points. When the curve inverts, pushing yields on the short end higher than the long end, a recession may occur in the future.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4.3 basis points at 2.586%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.997%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.697%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.592%.

May 12 Thursday 10:50AM New York / 1450 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.9025

0.9171

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.385

1.4141

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-214/256

2.5859

-0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-236/256

2.7773

-0.036

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-144/256

2.845

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-216/256

2.8998

-0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-8/256

2.8714

-0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-128/256

3.236

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-240/256

3.0207

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 1.00

