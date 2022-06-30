TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as data keeps recession fears alive

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid for a third straight day on Thursday after soft U.S. consumer spending data and still elevated consumer prices kept concerns alive that the Federal Reserve will brake growth more than needed to curb rising inflation.

In a sign of a slowing U.S. economy, consumer spending rose a less-than-expected 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said. It also lowered data for April to show outlays increased 0.6% instead of 0.9% as previously reported.

But inflation maintained its upward trend in May, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rising 0.6% after gaining 0.2% in April. The PCE price index climbed 6.3% on an annual basis after advancing by the same margin in April, or more than triple the Fed's target of 2% yearly inflation.

"The data were on the margin a little bit disappointing," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "Clearly everybody is very nervous about a recession with the central banks going all-in on tackling price pressures."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 8.9 basis points to 3.004% as safe-haven buying at the long end pushed prices up and yields lower.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a commonly used metric to indicate a potential recession when rates at the short end of the yield curve rise above the long end, was just 3.7 basis points after flattening to 3.14 basis points before the PCE data.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which often moves in step with rate expectations, slid 8.7 basis points to 2.966%, the first time it's been under 3% this week.

Rates in the middle of the curve already are inverted, or higher than the benchmark 10-year, with the three-, five- and seven-year notes at 3.019%, 3.041% and 3.068%, respectively.

Investors are trying to determine if the Fed eases its rate hiking cycle once inflation is seen being under control, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities in New York.

"Inflation lags the business cycle, we already know the economy is being hit," he said. "How long is the lag to the Fed saying we got inflation clearly coming down in the proper direction, to the proper magnitude, that maybe we can extend out the timing of the rate hikes, not reverse them."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 7.3 basis points to 3.139%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.64%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.384%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five-year forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations, was last at 2.420%.

June 30 Thursday 10:47 AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.7225

1.754

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.44

2.5046

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-17/256

2.9655

-0.087

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-152/256

3.0194

-0.109

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-244/256

3.0429

-0.110

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-36/256

3.0676

-0.102

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-232/256

3.0036

-0.089

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-232/256

3.3955

-0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-232/256

3.1389

-0.073

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.75 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.25 0.50

