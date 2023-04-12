TREASURIES-U.S. yields skid after lower-than-expected inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday after data showing cooler-than-expected headline inflation for March but elevated core consumer prices, suggesting the Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates at the next policy meeting - but may pause after that.

The U.S. yield curve lessened its inversion after the data, which showed that traders have started to price out rate hikes this year. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields narrowed to -56.30 basis points US2US10=TWEB, from about -64 bps before the data.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased 5.0%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021.

Core inflation, however, remained elevated. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.5% in February. Sticky rents continued to drive core CPI.

"You have to take these numbers with a little bit of a grain of salt from the standpoint of at least the core will start to feel some of the impact of energy prices kind of ticking back up, and that can be something that kicks off a new round of increases," said Sameer Samana, seniorglobal marketstrategist at the Wells Fargo investment Institute in Charlotte, North carolina.

"All of this to say that inflation remains at levels that are probably higher than what the Fed feels comfortable with and, for now, probably makes another rate hike the base case unless some new financial risk clears up."

In early morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 5.5 bps to 3.381%. U.S. two-year yields also slid, down 12.5 bps at 3.932% US2YT=RR.

U.S. rate futures have priced in a nearly 70% chance of a 25-bp rate hike next month. FEDWATCH

April 12 Wednesday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.885

5.0148

-0.019

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.755

4.9533

-0.032

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-223/256

3.9432

-0.115

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-48/256

3.6832

-0.117

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-206/256

3.447

-0.103

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-84/256

3.409

-0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-252/256

3.3812

-0.053

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-252/256

3.7323

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-248/256

3.6265

0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.25 2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

