TREASURIES-U.S. yields shoot higher after Powell sets hawkish tone

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Treasury yields jumped on Thursday, with the two-year note climbing toward 5%, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the "ultimate level" of the U.S. central bank's benchmark policy rate would likely be higher than previously estimated.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected, to push its target range to 3.75%-4.0%, with bond and equity markets selling off on the hawkish stance.

Those hoping for the Fed to signal a more dovish tone were stung by Powell's message that rates would stay higher for longer to battle stubbornly high inflation.

"The Fed is entering the new phase of this rate hike cycle, where 75, 75, banging you over the head isn't needed anymore," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree.

"That doesn't mean there isn't still a lot of rate hiking left to do. That was what Powell's message was and why we continue to see the selling pressure here," he said.

Fed fund futures lifted expectations for the Fed's terminal rate to 5.168% in June 2023, with the market now calling for that rate to be above 5% for the five Fed meetings next year from March through September.

Treasury yields need to rise to reflect what the fed futures are showing, Flanagan said. "That's what is going on and that's what the market is going to need to come to grips with."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR rose 8.6 basis points to 4.147%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 13.1 basis points at 4.701%.

The yield spread between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the shorter-dated yield inverts and is higher than the back end, was at -55.6 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.5 basis points to 4.159%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.603%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.462%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging less than 2.5%% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.514%.

Nov. 3 Thursday 10:29 AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.045

4.1431

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.435

4.5991

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-99/256

4.7013

0.131

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-240/256

4.6393

0.135

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-234/256

4.3695

0.119

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-96/256

4.2713

0.110

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-220/256

4.1469

0.086

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-24/256

4.4382

0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-80/256

4.1587

0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.25 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.25 -1.00

