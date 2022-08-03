TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to two-week peaks on strong data, hawkish Fed comments

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields climbed to two-week peaks on Wednesday, bolstered by stronger-than-expected data on factory orders and the services sector, backing hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials the day before, suggesting that the U.S. central bank has a long way to go in slowing inflation.

A closely tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB remained inverted on Wednesday, hitting 36 basis points, the deepest inversion since November 2000. That spread was last at -35 bps.

The inversion of this yield curve preceded the last eight U.S. recessions, analysts said.

Data showed on Wednesday that the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July on strong order growth, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to a reading of 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June. The increase ended three straight monthly declines.

U.S. factory orders also rose in June, gaining 2% after advancing 1.8% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would increase 1.1%. Orders increased 13.5% on a year-on-year basis.

"We should be a leg wider in interest rates sort of across the curve as the market realizes that the Fed funds rate could go to three and three quarters to 4%," said Tim Leary, senior portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

"We are still in the infancy (stage) of slowing things down. It's going to be really challenging for the Fed to orchestrate a scenario here that they can reduce job vacancies, and by extension drive down wage and inflation, without leading to layoffs and a spike in unemployment," Leary added.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Wednesday added to the chorus of hawkish Fed comments from Tuesday suggesting that the central bank still has a long way to go bring down inflation to its 2% target.

"We are going to be tough and get that to happen," Bullard said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC. "I think we can take robust action and get back to 2%."

Fed policymakers across the board on Tuesday signaled that the central bank remains resolute on getting U.S. interest rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s.

The strong data and Fed comments have reset Fed rate hike expectations. Fed funds futures on Wednesday now indicate a 54% chance of a 75-bps hike in September. On Tuesday before the flurry of Fed remarks, futures priced in 50 bps at next month's meeting. FEDWATCH

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.6 basis points to 2.798%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.6 basis points to 3.030%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7.8 basis points at 3.157%.

August 3 Wednesday 11:16AM New York / 1516 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.47

2.52

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.9075

2.9919

0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-181/256

3.153

0.074

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

3.1031

0.070

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-50/256

2.9245

0.065

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-100/256

2.8808

0.058

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-168/256

2.7975

0.056

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-236/256

3.2552

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97

3.0285

0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.75 0.50

