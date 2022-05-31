TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to one-week highs, track Europe, as inflation back in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Yoruk Bahceli

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday, with most maturities hitting one-week highs, as investors re-focused on inflation risks after euro zone inflation climbed to a record high this month.

The rise in yields was led by the belly of the curve, with U.S. five-year and seven-year gaining more than 10 basis points. U.S. two- to 30-year yields, except those on 20-year bonds, all climbed to one-week peaks.

The yield curve was also steeper, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields wider at 25.8 bps. US2US10=TWEB

Data showed euro zone inflation accelerated to a record 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden and indicating it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

"You're seeing a global reaction to hotter-than-expected inflation in the euro zone. That's bringing back the focus to the global inflation picture and what it means for global central banks," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Treasury yields also rose, driven in part by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday.

Waller said he is advocating to keep 50-basis-point rate hikes on the table until substantial reductions are seen in inflation, winding back expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.

In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields gained 11.3 bps to 2.8622% US10YT=RR. But for the month of May, 10-year yields slid about 8 bps, on track for its largest monthly fall since November 2021.

U.S. 30-year yields declined about 10 bps to 3.0722% US30YT=RR.

On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to interest rates expectations, rose 6 bps to 2.5585% US2YT=RR. For the month of May, two-year yields dropped 17.2 bps, their largest monthly decline since March 2020.

The yield drop in May was driven by softening economic data and indications that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

The bond rally has also been supported by traders ramping down their bets on the "terminal rate" - where interest rates will peak this cycle - to around 3% from over 3.3% in early May. 0#FF:.

"That's the market being a bit wary of the outlook for growth and also mindful that how far the Fed is going to go is uncertain," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"Yields are down but I guess that's a correction for the exuberance we had a month ago. But fundamentally we've still got further to go (higher)," Scicluna added, expecting bond yields and breakevens -- market-based gauges of inflation expectations -- to rise again.

Higher oil prices also added upward pressure on yields, as Brent crude futures LCOc1 advanced above $123 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end.

May 31 Tuesday 10:51AM New York / 1451 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.06

1.0774

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5175

1.5501

0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

2.5686

0.071

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

2.7386

0.081

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-16/256

2.8275

0.092

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-46/256

2.8803

0.105

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-32/256

2.8604

0.111

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-140/256

3.281

0.112

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-36/256

3.073

0.097

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.00 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.00 0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Yoruk Bahceli in London; Additional reporting by Alun John, Vidya Ranganathan; Editing Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

