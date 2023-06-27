TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, strong data boosts Fed rate hike likelihood

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data on housing and new orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods came in better than expected, suggesting the Federal Reserve will hike rates at its next policy meeting to tap down on a resilient economy.

The yield on two-year US2YT=RR Treasuries, which often reflect interest rate expectations, rose 8.7 basis points to 4.758%, while benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RRreversed a recent downward trend to rise 4.5 basis points to 3.764%.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in May, but the prior month's data was revised lower, indicating higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook curbed new capital investment by businesses.

Joe LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in New York, said the data solidified expectations that the Fed will hike rates again at its policy meeting on July 25-26.

"Any better-than-expected data just reinforces the notion the Fed is going to go, and then potentially keep rates higher longer," he said. "The market believes that you don't need to hike rates that much for the inevitable slowing that's still to come."

Shipments for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. But April data was revised lower to show so-called core capital goods rising 0.6% instead of 1.3% as previously reported.

LaVorgna said the durable goods data often is revised, as was the case for April. But anticipation of a recession was pushed back as durable good orders were much stronger than expected, said Stan Shipley, an economist and strategist at Evercore Group in New York.

"They suggest capital investment was probably up in real terms around 9% in the second quarter. This is good news for the economy," he said.

The yield curve measuring the difference between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR narrowed a bit to -99.6 basis points from almost -103 basis points on Monday, as the widely watched indicator of a recession approached March lows.

The inverted curve, reflecting front-end rates that are much higher than the long end over an extended period, is seen as a highly predictiveharbinger of a recession.

Futures showing on Monday that the Fed's overnight borrowing rate would stay above 5% through late January 2024, were pushed out to March next year. FEDWATCH. Expectations that the Fed will hike again at the end of July rose to 79.4% from 74.4% earlier on Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

Markets are now awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (CPE) index for May on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the core rate to be 4.7% on a year-over-year basis, still well above the Fed's 2% target.

The Treasury sold $43 billion of five-year notes at a high yield of 4.019% in an auction that "was just a bit weak, but not much," Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said in e-mail commentary.

The Treasury will sale $3 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 1.9 basis points to 3.838%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.17%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.203%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 27 Tuesday 1:27 p.m. New York / 1727 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.185

5.3422

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.23

5.4471

0.022

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

4.7575

0.087

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-72/256

4.3856

0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-52/256

4.0305

0.066

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-12/256

3.9081

0.057

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-208/256

3.7639

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-208/256

4.0358

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-64/256

3.8368

0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 5.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 0.00 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Jan Harvey and Richard Chang) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

