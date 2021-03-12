TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on upbeat economic prospects, supply glut

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell sharply on Friday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes near one-year highs, as optimism about U.S. economic prospects grew and amid expectations about increased debt supply with the signing by President Joe Biden of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

U.S. 10-year yields, which started rising in Asia, rose above 1.60% for the first time in four sessions and was last at 1.619%, within a whisker of the one-year peak at 1.625% US10YT=RR

"Viewed in the light of the previous six sessions, selling is more likely to be an expression of conviction about the economy rather than a rebalancing trade to exit a flattener," Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said in a research note.

A flattener refers to trades that bet on long-end yields being contained.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries were also up at 2.375%, hitting as high as 2.388% <US30YT=RR>.

Data showing U.S. producer prices rising 0.5% last month also extended the rise in yields.

U.S. Treasuries have led a selloff on global bond markets in recent weeks on expectations that economic growth and inflation are set to rebound on the back of vast U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Ten-year yields had hit a one-week low of 1.475% early on Thursday but rose above 1.5% after data indicated a recovering jobs market.

Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said Thursday's hefty Treasury sales calendar - $24 bln of 30-year bonds - might still be weighing on the market, alongside a $25 billion, nine-part corporate bond from Verizon.

The auction outcome was mixed, with the Verizon deal seen to have pressured the market. Wall Street dealers typically sell Treasuries as a hedge to lock in borrowing costs on such bond issues.

Once the bond is sold, dealers would usually buy Treasuries to exit the "rate lock".

But Bouvet noted that "on the net, it might not happen if buyers of the Verizon bonds decide to hedge against higher rates.

"Generally, I think we’re going to see a lot of non-rates accounts waking up to the rates risk in their portfolio. That hedging flows is another factor that will push rates up."

In the repurchase agreement market, the overnight repo rate turned negative on Friday at -0.01% USONRP=, as excess cash in the system weighed on the market.

"This is largely a function of Treasury bill paydowns," said Dan Belton, fixed income strategist, at BMO Capital in Chicago.

He added that the Treasury's bill supply has fallen by $55 billion this week and is expected to decline by $44 billion next week. Treasury bills outstanding have declined by more than $200 billion over the last three weeks.

But Belton noted that "assets continue to flow into government money market funds, which often invest cash in repo, so the cash and collateral imbalance that has been a dominant theme in the repo market continues to drive low repo rates."

March 12 Friday 10:17AM New York / 1517 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0325

0.033

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.159

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-180/256

0.3496

0.037

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-80/256

0.8482

0.070

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-232/256

1.2898

0.092

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-112/256

1.6247

0.098

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-72/256

2.2971

0.117

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-40/256

2.3839

0.103

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 -2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.00 -2.50 UST 10Y back above 1.6%https://tmsnrt.rs/2N92T46 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

