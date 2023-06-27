TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on stronger durable goods, housing data

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data on housing and new orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods came in better than expected, indicating a much-anticipated recession still can't be seen.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 5.3 basis points to 4.724%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 3.3 basis points to 3.752%.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in May, but the prior month's data was revised lower, indicating higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook curbed new capital investment by businesses.

"People thought that durable goods orders were slipping lower and that was a sign of a recession. This says that the recession didn't start in May, they were much stronger than expected," said Stan Shipley, an economist and strategist at Evercore Group in New York.

"They suggest capital investment was probably up in real terms around 9% in the second quarter. This is good news for the economy," he said.

Shipments for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. But data for April was revised lower to show so-called core capital goods rising 0.6% instead of 1.3% as previously reported.

In a sign of reduced recession expectations, the yield curve measuring the difference between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR narrowed to -97.4 basis points from almost -103 basis points on Monday.

The inverted curve, when front-end rates are much higher than the long end over an extended period, is seen as a recession harbinger.

But futures pushed out the pricing for the Fed's overnight borrowing rate to stay above 5% to March 2024 from the end of January as seen on Monday FEDWATCH. Expectations that the Fed will hike again at the end of July also remain high at about 74.4%, CME Group's FedWatch tool shows.

Markets are now awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (CPE) index for May on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the core rate to be 4.7% on a year-over-year basis, still well above the Fed's 2% target.

The Treasury will sell $43 billion of five-year notes at 1:00 a.m. ET (1700 GMT) and $3 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 1.2 basis points to 3.831%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.198%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.226%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 27 Tuesday 10:29 a.m. New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.185

5.3422

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2175

5.4337

0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-208/256

4.7244

0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-92/256

4.3572

0.051

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-68/256

4.0162

0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-32/256

3.895

0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-228/256

3.7542

0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-224/256

4.0311

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-84/256

3.8323

0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.75 6.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.50 0.25 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

