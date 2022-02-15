TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on hopes of Russian de-escalation

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Russia said it was moving troops away from the Ukrainian border, boosting risk-taking in financial markets.

Yields climbed across the U.S. curve but were slower on the front end, steepening the curve and underscoring the risk-on response from the bond market.

The Kremlin sought to portray the troop moves as proof that Western talk of war had been both false and hysterical, while NATO said it had yet to see any signs of de-escalation.

"The price action follows almost one-for-one the news of Russian elements moving away from the border with Ukraine," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney.

"We're also seeing the yield curve steepening a lot, suggesting a relief rally in risk assets."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.9 basis points to 2.0451%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- year and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at 45.2 basis points after touching on Monday its tightest since July 2020.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.1 basis point at 1.590%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.836%, after closing at 2.877% on Monday.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.376%.

