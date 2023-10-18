TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on 'higher for longer' Fed speak

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday, with the 10-year hitting a 16-year high, as concerns about government debt issuance mounted amid the ongoing headwind of Federal Reserve officials saying interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Reiterating a common talking point among U.S. central bank officials, New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday rates will need to stay high for a while to get inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

"The market is coming around to the realization that they might actually be telling us what is going to happen is for real," said Jake Remley, senior portfolio manager at Income Research + Management in Boston, referring to Fed policymakers.

The outlook for big spending in the government's budget going forward also is adding to market concerns, he said.

"The supply picture is really uncertain and especially if you get a recession, you're going to have a revenue decline."

Futures traders have lowered bets on the Fed cutting rates late next year to less than two from a previous four, while extending a target rate projection of 5% or more through to September 2024, almost two months more than earlier betting.

The probability of a December rate hike is about 39%, an increase from earlier this month, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed is trying to deliver a stronger labor market at the risk of running an inflation rate a bit higher than its 2% target, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

Investors question Fed policymakers who in September "raised the growth numbers, they lowered their unemployment target and they pushed out achieving their inflation target. How can you still be projecting rate cuts if that's the case?" he said.

"Are they really committed to a 2% inflation target or they committed to 2% being an objective, the long-term target being 3%?"

The sale of $13 billion in 20-year Treasury bonds was well received, with a high yield of 5.245% as primary dealers took 11.93% of the auction.

"Anytime the dealers take down something below 15% it's a pretty good auction," said Tom di Galoma, managing director & co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.4 basis points to 4.985%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.436%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.683%.

Oct. 18 Wednesday 3:43 p.m. New York / 1943 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.335

5.4981

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.34

5.5796

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-158/256

5.2076

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-224/256

5.0349

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-188/256

4.9157

0.042

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-42/256

4.9399

0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-28/256

4.8957

0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-160/256

5.2208

0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-184/256

4.9847

0.034

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

