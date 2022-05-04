TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise marginally after Fed raises rates by 50 basis points, as expected

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates half a percentage point to control soaring inflation, as expected, and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet next month.

U.S. two-year yields were last up 2 basis points at 2.7848% after rising to 2.844% US2YT=RR, the highest since November 2018 and not far from the psychologically important 3% level.

The last time the U.S. two-year yield touched 3% was in June 2008.

U.S. 10-year yields rose 3 bps to 3.009%, after hitting 3.011% US10YT=RR, the highest since December 2018.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation.

The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow.

"The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year."

May 4 Wednesday 2:47PM New York / 1847 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.9125

0.9273

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.4375

1.4681

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-154/256

2.7072

-0.063

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-70/256

2.8838

-0.064

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-10/256

2.9586

-0.044

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-56/256

2.9997

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-208/256

2.9637

0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-80/256

3.2493

0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-168/256

3.0363

0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.00 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.25 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

