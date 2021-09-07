TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, await news on Powell tenure, debt ceiling

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Sept 7 - Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds and inflation-protected securities rose on Tuesday, extending the rise seen last week when data revealing a jump in average wages confirmed price pressures were building in the world's biggest economy.

Data showed on Friday that 235,000 jobs were created in August, less than half what was forecast but a 0.6% rise in average wages was double analysts' expectations, in what was seen as a sign that inflation might end up being less transitory than the Federal Reserve has been flagging.

Most analysts reckon the weaker jobs figures won't knock the Fed off its plans to taper by year-end. In Europe too, yields are rising on trepidation that Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank could flag a slowdown in bond-buying.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR which were around 1.299% before Friday's data release, stand now at 1.365%, four basis higher on the day and the highest since Aug 26. The market was shut on Monday for a U.S. holiday.

The gap between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=RR -- the yield curve that is seen as a fairly reliable indicator of growth sentiment -- briefly rose to the steepest since July at 115.7 bps.

"There is a feeling in the market that the natural inclination for Treasury yields is to creep higher despite ongoing disappointment on macro data," said Thomas Costerg, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

"That was the case even before payrolls as the focus has shifted to the inflation picture more than wobbly growth."

The yield on ten-year Treasury inflation-protected securities rose 6.5 bps to reach -0.972%, the highest since late-July US10YTIP=RR.

Markets are also awaiting news on whether the White House will extend the tenure of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, with a decision likely this week.

Another issue is the Congressional wrangling on extending the U.S. debt ceiling, with Treasury due to run out of money sometime in October. Without an extension to Treasury's borrowing limits, the risk of a technical default will weigh on debt maturing in the short term.

On Tuesday, two-month bill yields were at the highest since January at 0.08%, up from 0.05% at the end of August. In comparison six-month bills carried a 0.06% yield, almost unchanged in the past week. <US2MT=RR> US6MT=RR.

"There is no sign of any white smoke from Congress on the debt ceiling and that's worrying market participants," Costerg said.

"Even if the likelihood of technical default is very low, it's normal for people to start shifting their portfolios to move away from bills maturing around that period."

