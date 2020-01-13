TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as traders look to trade agreement

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as traders shifted attention away from Middle East tensions and toward the expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 1.7 basis points in morning trading to 1.8441%, reflecting increased appetite for risk as U.S. corporations start to report fourth-quarter earnings this week.

Euro zone government bond yields were also up on Monday ahead of the signing of a U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal expected on Wednesday, a major step in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safer assets such as bonds.

"The market has found at least a short-term comfort area," said Justin Lederer, a Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst.

Yields on 10-year bonds fell last week as the United States and Iran appeared headed toward continuing military conflict and drove investors toward safer assets, then recovered as the risk appeared to diminish.

Protests in Iran against the country's clerical rulers since the weekend underscore that many political uncertainties remain.

But that drama is focused within Iran and at least from a global financial standpoint, the tensions are "definitely subsiding, at least for now," Lederer said.

Wall Street reached record highs last week despite an underwhelming December jobs report. Investors this week will focus on fourth-quarter earnings from major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N starting Tuesday.[nL4N29I2RN]

Analysts expect profits at S&P 500 companies to drop 0.6% in a second straight quarterly decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data, partly due to a strong quarter a year ago and also because of a drag from energy and industrials, which have borne the brunt of the trade war.

The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point to 1.5761% in Monday morning trading.

January 13 Monday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.515

1.5458

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5175

1.5544

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-24/256

1.5761

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-186/256

1.5937

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-124/256

1.6479

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-236/256

1.7619

0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-40/256

1.8441

0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-124/256

2.3058

0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.00 -0.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.