TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated, suggesting to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the 12 months through September to match the prior month's rise. The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, advanced 5.1% annually after increasing 4.9% in August.

Market rates had declined over the past week on speculation the Fed might soon pause its hiking because it could spark a recession. But with inflation showing few signs of abating, that view dissipated as the 10-year Treasury yield edged above 4%.

"The market reaction makes sense," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. "Inflation will not allow the Fed to pause anytime soon."

Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities in New York, said he doubted the sell-off in bonds is over as the Fed is not at the point where the U.S. central bank will significantly change its target, or terminal, policy rate.

"All the data is telling us that the Fed's terminal rate is higher than what the market is currently anticipating," he said. "Whether they go in December from 75 (basis points) to 50 doesn't necessarily change the terminal rate and that's the key issue."

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 98.4% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2. In the past week the market has cut expectations for an almost 5% target rate by March 2023 to 4.85% by May 2023. FEDWATCH

The bond market's view on rates differs from the equity market's, where investors hope the Fed pauses its rate hikes.

"The equity market wants one thing and the bond market is thinking another, and at some point the train will meet but not particularly right now," Ricchiuto said.

With few signs of inflation abating, the yield spread on three-month bills and 10-year notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB remained negative at -8.3 basis points. The spread this week turned negative, indicating a recession lies ahead.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 6.9 basis points to 4.008%, while the 30-year yield US30YT=RR was up 3.9 basis points to 4.133%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.5 basis points at 4.406%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.643%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.504%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.590%.

Oct. 28 Friday 2:23 PM New York / 1823 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.99

4.0848

0.038

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3525

4.51

0.062

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

4.4059

0.085

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-168/256

4.3745

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

4.1809

0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-96/256

4.1036

0.098

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-228/256

4.0081

0.069

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-168/256

4.3907

0.063

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-176/256

4.1329

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.50 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 2.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 2.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.50 3.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.25 3.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by William Maclean and Matthew Lewis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

