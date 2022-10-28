TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested the Federal Reserve will keep its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the 12 months through September to match the prior month's rise. The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, advanced 5.1% annually after increasing 4.9% in August.

Market rates had declined over the past week on speculation the Fed could soon pause its hiking, but with inflation not showing a significant decline, that view dissipated.

"The market reaction makes sense," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. "Inflation will not allow the Fed to pause anytime soon."

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 98.4% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2. In the past week the market has cut expectations on yields peaking at almost 5% in March 2023 to 4.85% in May. FEDWATCH

With few signs of inflation abating, the yield spread on three-month bills and 10-year notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB remained negative at -12.3 basis points.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 2.6 basis points to 3.965%, while the 30-year yield US30YT=RR was down 0.3 basis points to 4.091%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.8 basis points at 4.369%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.654%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.503%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.558%.

Oct. 28 Friday 9:57 AM New York / 1357 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.9875

4.0822

0.035

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.345

4.5021

0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-3/256

4.3688

0.048

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

4.3347

0.052

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-240/256

4.139

0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-180/256

4.0491

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-52/256

3.9668

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-40/256

4.3491

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

81-72/256

4.0928

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.50 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 2.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 2.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.00 2.25

