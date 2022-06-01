TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as recession risks ebb with strong U.S. data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday in choppy trading, as concerns about recession hitting the world's largest economy have eased with the Federal Reserve still on course to undertake aggressive tightening this year.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit two-week highs of 2.935%, and were last up 9.1 basis points at 2.9314% US10YT=RR. U.S. two-year yields also climbed to a two-week peak of 2.668% and were last up 11.4 bps at 2.6538% US2YT=RR.

"When you look at the data, it would suggest that we're clearly not in recession right now and we're probably not going to be in recession in the next year," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI.

"The recession risk which was high a week or two ago has since edged down," he added.

Wednesday's data showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as demand for goods remains strong, but a measure of factory employment shrank for the first time in nearly a year.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy.

U.S. construction spending also rose in April, but by a lower-than-expected pace of 0.2%, compared with forecasts for a 0.3% increase.

In midmorning trading, U.S. 30-year yields edged up 1.5 bps at 3.0738% US30YT=RR.

On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. five-year yields also hit two-week highs of 2.935% and were last up 11.7 bps at 2.9263% US5YT=RR.

More data on Wednesday also showed a still sizzling U.S. jobs market. U.S. job openings fell in April, but still remained at considerably high levels, suggesting wages would continue to rise as companies try to attract workers, and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, declined by 455,000 to 11.4 million on the last day of April, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.

"Overall, a solid round of data that keeps 50-bp hikes as the default position for the Fed," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital in New York.

The U.S. yield curve flattened on Wednesday, with steep rate hikes by the Fed firmly in place. The gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB was 27 bps, down from 28.10 bps late on Tuesday.

June 1 Wednesday 10:39 AM New York / 1439 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.1175

1.1362

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.59

1.6251

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-180/256

2.6538

0.114

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

2.8358

0.125

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-156/256

2.9263

0.117

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-156/256

2.9716

0.107

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

2.9332

0.089

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-4/256

3.3178

0.051

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-192/256

3.0936

0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.25 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.50 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.50 0.25

