TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Powell takes aggressive inflation stance

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot up on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates by bigger-than-usual amounts if necessary to bring down inflation that was running "much too high."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped above 2.3% for the first time since May 2019, while a closely watched gap between rates for two- and 10-year Treasury notes flattened further, a potential sign of an economic downturn.

The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to curb inflation, Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference in prepared remarks.

"The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," he said. "If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last up 15.8 basis points at 2.306%, climbing from 2.25% before Powell spoke. Two-year notes US2YT=RR added 16 basis points to yield 2.117%.

It was also the first time since May 2019 that the two-year note, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, topped 2% - the Fed's target rate for inflation.

The gap between the two- and 10-year rates, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 19.6 basis points after earlier flattening to less than 17 basis points.

Powell's comments caught some market participants off guard as they seemed more hawkish than his remarks after the Fed last Wednesday raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

"I'm a little bit surprised because you just had the Fed press conference just a few trading sessions ago. He does seem to be a little more hawkish," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree.

"What the Fed is trying to prepare the market for is anything goes, that each meeting coming up it could be 25 or 50 basis points," he said. "That creates volatility and uncertainty."

Talk among other Fed policymakers of potentially bigger rate hikes than was outlined last week drove government debt to sell off earlier in the session. Bond prices move opposite to the direction of their yield.

"The Fed is trying to figure out what the market wants by coming out and at least articulating that they're thinking about 50 basis points to see how the market reacts, and that is starting to have an effect," Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holding, said before Powell's remarks

The jump in oil prices above $110 a barrel caught the market's attention, too, di Galoma said. "There's more inflation pushing through the market," he said.

European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine when they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

An embargo would push oil prices higher and fuel inflation.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 11.5 basis points to 2.533%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.512%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.932%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging close to 3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.539%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

