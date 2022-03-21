TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Powell takes aggressive inflation stance

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates by bigger-than-usual amounts if it felt such moves were needed to bring down inflation that was running "much too high."

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 13.4 basis points to 2.282%, up from 2.25% before Powell began speaking, while two-year notes US2YT=RR added 13.3 basis points to yield 2.090%.

It was the first time since May 2019 that the two-year note, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, topped 2% - the Fed's target rate for inflation.

"The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference in prepared remarks.

"If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so," he said.

Powell's comments caught some market participants off guard as they were viewed as more hawkish than the Fed chief's remarks after the central bank last Wednesday raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

“I'm a little bit surprised because you just had the Fed press conference just a few trading sessions ago. He does seem to be a little more hawkish,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. “What the Fed is trying to prepare the market for is anything goes, that each meeting coming up it could be 25 or 50 basis points. It’s going to be very data dependent.”

Renewed talk among other Fed policymakers of bigger rate hikes than the 25 basis points increments outlined at the policy-setting meeting last week drove government debt to sell off earlier in the session.

Bond prices move opposite to the direction of their yield.

"The Fed is trying to figure out what the market wants by coming out and at least articulating that they're thinking about 50 basis points to see how the market reacts, and that is starting to have an effect," Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holding, said before Powell's remarks

The jump in oil prices above $110 a barrel caught the market's attention, too, di Galoma said. "There's more inflation pushing through the market," he said.

European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine when they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

An embargo would push oil prices higher and fuel inflation.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 19.1 basis points.

Earlier the gap fell below 20 basis points, but has widened a touch as longer rates rise and traders take profits, di Galoma said.

"Longer-term the curve is going to be flatter and inverted in certain aspect," he said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 8.5 basis points to 2.503%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.485%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.913%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging close to 3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.545%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

