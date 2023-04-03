US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as oil surge stokes inflation nerves

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 03, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher in Asia hours on Monday, as investors faced renewed concerns about inflation on surging oil prices after surprise production cuts announced by OPEC+.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced a further reduction in output of around 1.16 million barrels per day, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 jumping 5% on the news.

Two-year U.S. treasury yields US2YT=RR rose about five basis points (bps) to 4.1082% on the expectation that higher oil prices make it harder to see inflation falling and therefore less likely that the Federal Reserve cuts back rates.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose about 3 bps to 3.5204%.

Yields rise when bond prices fall. The moves took some of the gloss from a bond market rally on Friday, after the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, the core PCE price index, came in softer than expected for February at 0.3%.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: also fell, as investors drove up interest rate expectations, with pricing implying a roughly 60% chance of a 25 bps Fed hike next month, compared with a week ago when pricing implied only about a 40% chance of a hike.

The size of cuts expected later in the year has also been pared back. Bonds in Japan, an energy importer, also came under pressure. JP/

Ten year Japanese government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 bps to 0.355%, and ten-year Korean yields KR10YT=RR rose about 4 bps to 3.374%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Varun H K)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

