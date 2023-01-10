TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as market awaits consumer price data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as the market braced for highly anticipated consumer price data later this week that could influence how high the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as it fights to control inflation.

Over the past two days Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year note's yield tumbling more than 20 basis points to a low of 3.508% on Monday, after data on jobs and services activity last week suggested inflation was moderating faster than expected.

CPI on Thursday is expected to show a 6.5% year-over-year rise in December, while core CPI is expected to show a 5.7% gain, which is about three times as fast as the Fed's 2% target.

"We think that the Fed's emphasis is on inflation still being too high, too elevated, and there's a desire to get to a terminal rate, or a restrictive rate, sooner than later," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

The sooner-than-later rationale has Rupert anticipating a 50 basis point rate hike on Feb. 1, as opposed to the market's view of a 75% chance policymakers hike by 25 bps.

The terminal rate to a range of 5.0-5.25% with another 25 bps hike in March, when the Fed would hold that line for most of the remaining year, she said.

Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan, said investors might have gotten a bit ahead of themselves as they anticipate the Fed will cut rates by year's end.

"The market is still anticipating that the Fed is going to bring that terminal rate up to a lower high-water mark than the Fed is implying," he said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank's independence from political influence is central to its ability to battle inflation.

"Restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy," Powell said in prepared remarks to a forum on central bank independence sponsored by the Swedish central bank.

Saglimbene sees the Fed's target rate around 5%-5.25% this year, while policymakers project the rate at 5.1% in 2023.

The Treasury'ssale of $40 billion in three-year notes was very strong, with a high yield at 3.977%, more than two basis points below the market at the deadline for bidding, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

The bid cover was 2.84 to 1, the highest in about four years, while indirect accounts took 69.5% of the total, the largest percentage on record for this group, Brien said.

The strength from indirect accounts suggests strong foreign interest as this category includes mostly non-U.S. entities and could indicate a safe-haven bid, he said.

Perhaps "the Fed is going to be less aggressive with its policy moves over the medium term, as compared to the ECB (European Central Bank) or other central banks, he said.

Jan. 10 Tuesday 2:21 p.m. New York / 2021 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5725

4.6908

0.076

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.705

4.8869

0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-255/256

4.2514

0.052

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

3.982

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-170/256

3.7271

0.076

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-56/256

3.675

0.086

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-48/256

3.6151

0.098

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-64/256

3.9086

0.098

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-152/256

3.7429

0.093

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -6.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.00 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Susan Fenton and Nick Zieminski) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.