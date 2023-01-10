TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as market awaits consumer price data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as the market braced for highly anticipated consumer price data later this week that could influence how high the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as it fights to control inflation.

Treasuries had posted a two-day rally that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down more than 20 basis points to a low of 3.508% on Monday after data last week suggested inflation was moderating faster than the market expected.

"Investors might be getting a little bit ahead of themselves," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

Saglimbene sees the Fed's target rate around 5%-5.25% this year, while policymakers project the rate at 5.1% in 2023. But fed funds futures point to a target rate of 4.49% in December.

"The market is still anticipating that the Fed is going to bring that terminal rate up to a lower high-water mark than the Fed is implying," he said. "That's the crux of the dilemma."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank's independence from political influence is central to its ability to battle inflation.

"Restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy," Powell said in prepared remarks to a forum on central bank independence sponsored by the Swedish central bank.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 8.7 basis points to 3.604%, while the two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 5.9 basis points at 4.258%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the curve is deeply inverted, was at -65.6 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 8.5 basis points to 3.735%.

The Treasury is scheduled to sell $40 billion of three-year notes, with results announced shortly after 1 p.m.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.232%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.474%.

Jan. 10 Tuesday 9:53 a.m. New York / 1553 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.565

4.683

0.068

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.71

4.8922

0.059

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-252/256

4.2577

0.059

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-254/256

4.0019

0.063

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-180/256

3.7185

0.067

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-72/256

3.6648

0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-72/256

3.604

0.087

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-96/256

3.8995

0.088

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-188/256

3.7353

0.085

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.50 0.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

