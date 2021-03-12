US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors see strong economy, more supply

U.S. Treasury prices plunged on Friday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their highest in more than a year, on continued U.S. economic optimism and increased debt supply expectations with the approval of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

    * U.S. 10-year, 30-yields hit more than 1-year high
    * U.S. yield curve steepest since Sept. 2015
    * U.S. overnight repo rate turns negative
    * Concerns about bank leverage rule persist
    * U.S. PPI rises in February, lifts yields

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices plunged
on Friday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their
highest in more than a year, on continued U.S. economic optimism
and increased debt supply expectations with the approval of the
$1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
    The U.S. yield curve, a barometer of risk sentiment, also
steepened sharply, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year
notes at 148.34 basis points <US2US10=TWEB>, the widest since
September 2015.
    Investors also worried about a looming regulatory change in
the so-called "supplementary leverage ratio" (SLR) that could
prompt big Wall Street banks to reduce securities holdings and
lending, analysts said. The ratio directs larger banks to hold
more capital against their assets.
    Last April, the Federal Reserve eased leverage rules for
large banks by exempting certain investments - in this case
holdings of Treasuries or deposits at the Fed - from a key
leverage calculation. The central bank was trying to fight the
economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. [nL1N2BP2M4]
    That exemption is set to expire at the end of March. The Fed
has not mentioned a possible extension.
    "The bias in rates is still higher barring an unforeseen
setback on the vaccines or explicit Fed action which appears low
based on Powell's (comments) on March 4," said Gregory
Faranello, head of U.S. rates at Amerivet Securities in New
York.
    The outcome of the SLR decision is an overriding market
factor, he added.
    If that exemption is not extended, that could prompt big
banks to sell Treasuries and cause a further spike in yields.   
    U.S. 10-year yields, which started rising in Asia, reached
1.642%, a more than one-year peak. It was last up at 1.633%
<US10YT=RR>.
    Ten-year yields had hit a one-week low of 1.475% early on
Thursday but rose above 1.5% after data indicated a recovering
jobs market.
    The 10-year yield on Friday was on a seven-week winning
streak for the first time since 2009.
    Yields on 30-year Treasuries were also up at 2.397% after
climbing to 2.404%, the highest since early January 2020
<US30YT=RR>.
    Data showing U.S. producer prices rising 0.5% last month
also extended the rise in yields. [nL1N2LA171] 
    In the repurchase agreement market, the overnight repo rate
turned negative on Friday at -0.01% <USONRP=>, but was last at
0.03%, as excess cash in the system weighed on the market.
    "There is an enormous amount of cash in the system due to
(bank) reserve growth," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates
strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
    "We may get some repo relief when the auction of 3-year,
10-year, and 30-year notes settles on Monday, which could ease
repo scarcity."
    
      March 12 Friday 3:34PM New York / 2034 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.0325       0.033     -0.005
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.045        0.0456    -0.007
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-243/256   0.151     0.008
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-186/256   0.3417    0.029
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     98-86/256    0.8433    0.065
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    98-232/256   1.2898    0.092
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     95-96/256    1.6317    0.105
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      93-28/256    2.3084    0.128
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     88-240/256   2.3949    0.114
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.50        -1.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
