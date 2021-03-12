TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors see strong economy, more supply

* U.S. 10-year, 30-yields hit more than 1-year high * U.S. yield curve steepest since Sept. 2015 * U.S. overnight repo rate turns negative * Concerns about bank leverage rule persist * U.S. PPI rises in February, lifts yields (Updates prices, adds new comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices plunged on Friday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their highest in more than a year, on continued U.S. economic optimism and increased debt supply expectations with the approval of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. The U.S. yield curve, a barometer of risk sentiment, also steepened sharply, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year notes at 148.34 basis points <US2US10=TWEB>, the widest since September 2015. Investors also worried about a looming regulatory change in the so-called "supplementary leverage ratio" (SLR) that could prompt big Wall Street banks to reduce securities holdings and lending, analysts said. The ratio directs larger banks to hold more capital against their assets. Last April, the Federal Reserve eased leverage rules for large banks by exempting certain investments - in this case holdings of Treasuries or deposits at the Fed - from a key leverage calculation. The central bank was trying to fight the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. [nL1N2BP2M4] That exemption is set to expire at the end of March. The Fed has not mentioned a possible extension. "The bias in rates is still higher barring an unforeseen setback on the vaccines or explicit Fed action which appears low based on Powell's (comments) on March 4," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at Amerivet Securities in New York. The outcome of the SLR decision is an overriding market factor, he added. If that exemption is not extended, that could prompt big banks to sell Treasuries and cause a further spike in yields. U.S. 10-year yields, which started rising in Asia, reached 1.642%, a more than one-year peak. It was last up at 1.633% <US10YT=RR>. Ten-year yields had hit a one-week low of 1.475% early on Thursday but rose above 1.5% after data indicated a recovering jobs market. The 10-year yield on Friday was on a seven-week winning streak for the first time since 2009. Yields on 30-year Treasuries were also up at 2.397% after climbing to 2.404%, the highest since early January 2020 <US30YT=RR>. Data showing U.S. producer prices rising 0.5% last month also extended the rise in yields. [nL1N2LA171] In the repurchase agreement market, the overnight repo rate turned negative on Friday at -0.01% <USONRP=>, but was last at 0.03%, as excess cash in the system weighed on the market. "There is an enormous amount of cash in the system due to (bank) reserve growth," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "We may get some repo relief when the auction of 3-year, 10-year, and 30-year notes settles on Monday, which could ease repo scarcity." March 12 Friday 3:34PM New York / 2034 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.0325 0.033 -0.005 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.045 0.0456 -0.007 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-243/256 0.151 0.008 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 99-186/256 0.3417 0.029 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 98-86/256 0.8433 0.065 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 98-232/256 1.2898 0.092 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 95-96/256 1.6317 0.105 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 93-28/256 2.3084 0.128 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 88-240/256 2.3949 0.114 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -1.00 spread <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ UST 10Y back above 1.6% https://tmsnrt.rs/2N92T46 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Mark Heinrich, David Gregorio and Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 4)

