TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors price in higher rates

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the short end of the curve rising above the long end, in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively raise interest rates to stamp out inflation.

But the inflation outlook remains unresolved, leading many investors to also see a sharp economic slowdown or recession as the Fed's tightening makes loans too costly for many companies.

In a sign of the U.S. economy's tough road ahead, the Conference Board's Expectations Index that shows consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell to its lowest level since March 2013.

The index decreased sharply to 66.4 from 73.7.

"Most investors are accepting the fact that the economy is going to have a hard landing," said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX. "It's a continued lack of confidence in the Fed being able to engineer it. People have accepted the fact the Fed has to break demand before we can break prices."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 3.2 basis points to 3.226%. The yield on two-year US2YT=RR notes, which can herald interest rate expectations, advanced 2.1 basis points at 3.132%.

Yields on three-, five- and seven-year notes were higher than the benchmark 10-year, trading at 3.232%, 3.277% and 3.298%, respectfully.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 3.3 basis points to 3.338%.

The Treasury will sell $40 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). The auction of $93 billion in two- and five-year notes on Monday was weak before the quarter ends on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, a sign of economic expectations, was at 9.2 basis points. The gap earlier briefly spiked down to -7.24 when New York trade opened.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.803%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.529%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five-year forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R was last at 2.539%.

June 28 Tuesday 10:33 AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.7475

1.7797

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.4775

2.5439

-0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-191/256

3.132

0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99

3.2315

0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-224/256

3.2773

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-164/256

3.2966

0.029

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-12/256

3.2263

0.032

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95

3.6043

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-72/256

3.3383

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.75 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by David Evans) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

