TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors focus on growth ahead of Fed meeting

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields kept creeping up on Monday, further eroding a recent bond rally that some investors think was overdone in reflecting fears that the U.S. economy may soon enter a recession.

U.S. bond yields dropped to four-month lows on Thursday last week on expectations that the Federal Reserve, which will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, will be forced to pivot to a more dovish policy if the U.S. economy shrinks this year, as many fear.

But yields - which move inversely to prices - started rising on Friday, and on Monday they kept climbing, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR and two-year yields US2YT=RR up about four and five basis points, respectively, to 3.524% and 4.238%.

"People started to price out the recession," said Zhiwei Ren, managing director and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "The market consensus is that we're switching from a recession in Q1-Q2 to a soft landing ... so if there's no recession, rates don't have to go down a lot," he said.

A soft landing scenario is one in which the Fed manages to tame inflation without pushing the economy into a recession.

Still, clouding the economic outlook, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity tumbled for a 10th straight month in December: The Conference Board on Monday said its Leading Economic Index slid 1.0% in December following a downwardly revised decline of 1.1% in November. The decline exceeded all 22 forecasts in a poll of economists by Reuters, which had a median expectation of a decline of 0.7%.

Investors will now be looking at the Commerce Department's advance release of fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday for further clues on the impact of higher interest rates on the economy. The data is expected to confirm that the U.S. economy ended the year on a positive note, Tiffany Wilding, North American economist at PIMCO, and Allison Boxer, an economist at PIMCO, said in a note.

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 4.25 percentage points last year. The rapid tightening of monetary policy - the fastest since the 1980s - has led investors to weigh inflation concerns against recessionary fears, with markets fluctuating between the two.

Fed officials indicated last week that the U.S. central bank may scale back to slower rate hikes amid signs that hot inflation is cooling off, and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the chances of a soft landing appeared to be growing as price pressures have been declining against a backdrop of moderate growth.

The remarks came ahead of a communications blackout which will last until the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, at the end of which the Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

For Steven Abrahams, senior managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities, despite short-term volatility, Treasury yields will likely continue to be on a downward path this year as the market gets more clarity on the path of inflation and monetary policy.

Uncertainty around the U.S. debt ceiling, however, will likely keep investors on their toes.

"I think a showdown over the debt ceiling puts a floor on how low volatility can go until the debt ceiling issue is resolved, and that might not be until July, August or beyond," he said.

January 23 Monday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.555

4.6691

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6575

4.8329

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

4.238

0.055

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-240/256

3.8971

0.059

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-30/256

3.6252

0.058

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-216/256

3.5721

0.050

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-240/256

3.5246

0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-160/256

3.8097

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-136/256

3.6922

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.00 -0.75

