TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors eye inflation data

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as concerns over rising prices persisted ahead of a report on inflation on Thursday despite a drop in oil prices.

Oil prices fell sharply as some viewed the U.S. ban on Russian oil may not exacerbate a supply shock and the head of the International Energy Agency said the agency could further tap oil stocks.

Crude prices have been quickly increasing this year as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated and served to heighten concerns inflation could dent economic growth to result in stagflation, an environment of rising prices with slowing growth, or even a recession.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.7 basis points at 1.918% after touching 1.925%, its highest level since Feb. 28. The three-day streak of gains in the yield is the longest in a month.

"That is the challenging part right now about the bond market, especially for the U.S., you are kind of caught between the Federal Reserve and a traditional war footing," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"With the conflict in Ukraine you would normally see a flight to quality, so we should see 10-year Treasury rates lower, but we are going to get an inflation print tomorrow that people are talking about an 8% handle on and we have the Fed meeting next week where they are undeterred about raising rates."

The latest inflation reading comes on Thursday in the form of the February consumer price index (CPI), with expectations calling for a month-over-month increase of 0.8% and a year-over-year jump of 7.9%. The Fed is scheduled to announce its next policy statement on March 16.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.6 basis points to 2.269%.

The Treasury will auction $34 billion in 10-year notes later on Wednesday and $20 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect a poor auction for the 10-year ahead of the CPI data.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 27.2 basis points after flattening to 18.47 on Monday, the narrowest spread since March 16, 2020.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.6 basis points at 1.645%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.301%, after closing at 3.402% on Tuesday, a record high according to Refinitiv data.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.86%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade, after hitting a record 2.9562% on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.681%.

