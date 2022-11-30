TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as GDP data backs continued Fed rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data showed the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates well into next year, though at a slightly slower pace.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, according to the government's second estimate, higher than the preliminary number of 2.6%. The economy had contracted at a 0.6% rate in the second quarter.

The second estimate was also higher than economists' forecast of 2.7%, a Reuters poll showed.

"A positive-growth backdrop and a focus on lowering inflation will keep the Fed on track to raise rates into restrictive territory over coming months," wrote Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, in a research note after the GDP data.

The report followed U.S. private sector employment data, which showed new jobs created rose less than expected in November, giving the Fed some flexibility to ease the pace of tightening.

U.S. private employment increased by 127,000 jobs in November, the ADP National Employment report showed. Data for October was unrevised to show 239,000 jobs created. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private jobs increasing 200,000.

The ADP number briefly weighed on U.S. Treasury yields.

"ADP private employment tally was much weaker than expected and with other high-frequency labor market metrics suggests deteriorating labor market," said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

Fed funds futures on Wednesday priced in an 81% chance of a 50 basis-point hike at a policy meeting this month, compared with a 63.5% probability on Tuesday. For the February meeting, the rates market has factored in a 72.5% likelihood of another such rate hike. FEDWATCH

In mid-morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.2 basis points at 3.770%.

A widely-tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -76.3 basis points. The inversion of this curve typically precedes recession.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 bps at 4.531%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.27

4.3765

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5825

4.7563

0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

4.5268

0.054

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-150/256

4.2861

0.042

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-156/256

3.9619

0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-248/256

3.8801

0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-244/256

3.7664

0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-152/256

4.0297

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-40/256

3.8221

0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.75 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.